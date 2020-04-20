 Robert Plant Makes A Generous Donation To Medical Workers - Noise11.com
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robert Plant Makes A Generous Donation To Medical Workers

by Music-News.com on April 21, 2020

in News

Robert Plant has made a “generous” donation towards frontline medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Plant has donated money to the Gofundme page of a small clothing manufacturer in Kidderminster, England, that makes scrubs for local hospitals.

Kim Calder, M.G. Sportswear’s Gofundme organiser, explained: “We have just received a generous donation from Robert Plant, that ensures we can continue to get fabric.”

Kim explained that Robert’s donation was much-needed amid the ongoing health crisis.

She said: “We thought it was outrageous that these frontline workers should have to give financially as well as risking their lives every day to protect and preserve us all against coronavirus.”

Robert also revealed he felt it was important for him to join the fight against the pandemic.

He told The Shuttle newspaper: “We’re all in our own vacuums within our own homes feeling relatively safe.
“I’m pleased to be able to support the work that these good people are doing for our frontline nurses, doctors, carers, in providing much-needed scrubs and masks.”

Meanwhile, a live album featuring the performances from the ‘One World: Together At Home’ event has been released.

A collection of 79 songs from the eight-hour, at-home concert has been put together, with proceeds from streaming will go directly to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.

The album will boost the money already raised by the event, which previously totally almost $128 million.

Global Citizen, a movement that strives to end extreme poverty by 2030, wrote on its official Twitter account: “$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. (sic)”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

