Robert Smith Becomes Patron of Heart Research UK - Noise11.com

The Cure vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 12 August 2007.

Robert Smith, The Cure. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robert Smith Becomes Patron of Heart Research UK

by Music-News.com on December 18, 2020

in News

Robert Smith, of The Cure, has become a Patron for national charity Heart Research UK.

Robert, who is the only continuous member of the legendary band that he co-founded in 1976, has announced his patronage after supporting the charity’s anonymous heART project for the last two years.

The anonymous heART project sees hundreds of anonymous artworks auctioned on eBay, and Robert’s two pieces have raised over £10,000 for the charity’s pioneering research.

Robert, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year as a member of The Cure, is working with the charity on a number of exciting projects, due to be announced in 2021.

“I am very proud to be a Patron of Heart Research UK. Their determined focus on pioneering investigation into the understanding and treatment of cardiovascular disease, and their drive to improve the ‘heart health’ of the UK is inspiring,” said Robert.

“More than a quarter of all deaths in the UK are caused by heart and circulatory disease – I have very sadly seen too many friends and family fall victim over the years.

“Continuing support for research into the understanding and treatment of coronary heart disease is absolutely vital – for everyone.”

Kate Bratt-Farrar, Chief Executive of Heart Research UK, said: “We are honoured to have Robert joining us here at Heart Research UK. We are all massive fans of his music, and now, his artwork!

“We have been blown away with his energy and generosity in supporting our campaigns, and we are so excited to continue our partnership with him.

“We know research works, but the seven million people living with cardiovascular disease in the UK need it to work faster. We are dedicated to funding the latest research in to the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

