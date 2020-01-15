 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Chooses Whitney Houston Over Judas Priest and Richie Faulkner Is Pissed - Noise11.com
Rob Halford of Judas Priest at Download Melbourne 2019 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Chooses Whitney Houston Over Judas Priest and Richie Faulkner Is Pissed

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2020

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has another limp dick year with Whitney Houston chosen over Motorhead, Soundgarden, MC5 and Judas Priest.

The politically correct Rock and Roll of Fame each year tries and ultimately fails at honoring veteran acts.

Judas Priest are celebrating 50 years as a band this year. They were nominated, and also missed out, in 2017.

Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest has been vocal about this years snub, saying in a series of tweets, “If you wanna call it the ROCK hall, then you should START with a healthy foundation of ROCK (in all its forms) to build on. The founding brothers and sisters that created and developed our beloved style of music and aided it’s evolution. Otherwise, what does it mean? RHRF DOTF”

“I’ve said it before but 50 years in and still making music, touring the globe to the best fans in the world is the biggest accolade I can think of. These institutions are founded on what these guys helped create and to not be included is a total joke. I have spoken haha RHRF DOTF

“Doesn’t make sense does it kenny? Hence why the rock hall holds no credibility for me and never has RHRF DOTF

The class of 2020 is:

Depeche Mode
The Doobie Brothers
Whitney Houston
Nine Inch Nails
The Notorious B.I.G.
T. Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:
Jon Landau
Irving Azoff



