Rod Stewart Told To F*ck Off From Celtics Fans

Former Faces front man Rod Stewart’s beloved Celtics told him where he can shove it on the weekend in response to a tweet congratulating the new British PM Boris Johnson on his massive win.
In response to the Tweet, the Glasgow-based Celtic Football Club’s Green Brigade unfurled two massive banners, saying:
“Tories not welcome. F*ck off Rod!”
The offending Tweet from Stewart said “Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas. Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend!”
Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas.
Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend!
– Rod xxx pic.twitter.com/MI91zNGXfb
— Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) December 13, 2019
Despite an enormous win in the UK election last week for the Conservative party, Scotland overwhelmingly rejected them.
Stewart has always had a love of Scotland. In 2016 he said on stage in Glasgow: “Tonight dear, dear friends I’m in my spiritual home. Beats boring London.”
The “no hard feelings” to Pete Townshend were in reference to Stewart beating him to be the oldest male performer to have a number one single in the UK at 74. However, the oldest person to top the charts is Dame Vera Lynn, who had a number one album in 2014 with Vera Lynn: National Treasure at 97 years old.
Stewart’s latest album You’re In My Heart is out now. The album features reworkings of his classics backed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
Check out Sailing from You’re In My Heart below:
Rod Stewart will be in Australia next year.
OCTOBER
17 – Sandalford Estate, Perth, WA (tickets)
21 – Quodos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW (tickets)
24 – Roche Estate, Pokolbin, NSW (tickets)
25 – Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW (tickets)
28 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC (tickets)
31 – Mount Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (tickets)
NOVEMBER
4 – Federation Mall, Canberra, ACT (tickets)
7 – Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD (tickets)
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook