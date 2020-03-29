 Ronan Keating Becomes A Dad For Fifth Time - Noise11.com
Ronan Keating Becomes A Dad For Fifth Time

by Music-News.com on March 30, 2020

in News

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm – who already have Cooper, two, together – have welcomed their second child together, and Ronan’s fifth overall, after Storm gave birth to a daughter named Coco Knox Keating on Friday (27.03.20).

Confirming the news on Twitter and Instagram, Ronan – who also has Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and Ali, 14, with his first wife Yvonne Connolly – wrote: “Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating (sic)”

Storm also shared the same image of the two of them with their new bundle of joy – whose face was blurred out – on her own Instagram account.

She wrote alongside the snap: “A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp Thank you so much for taking such great care of us [heart emoji] Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20 #myheartcouldburst #ourlittlegirl @rokeating (sic)”

The couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl last month, after announcing Storm’s pregnancy in November last year.

Ronan shared of the couple’s happy news: “Yes, we’re having a baby girl! It’s super exciting. We are very lucky and I am so happy for Storm.”

Storm added: “I’ve always wanted at least one of each sex so I’m feeling very blessed. That’s five kids in total now, so that’s enough, we’re going to have to get Ro to have the snip.”

