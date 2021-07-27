Ronnie Wood Has A Live Album On The Way - Noise11.com

Ronnie Wood will release his live album ‘Mr Luck: A Tribute To Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ in September.

The album was recorded in 2013 with special guests Bobby Womack, Mick Hucknall and Paul Weller. Ronnie said in a statement, “Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day. It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

Ronnie is planning a trilogy of tribute albums. His is the second. The first was ‘Mad Lad’ featuring the music of Chuck Berry.

RONNIE WOOD and the RONNIE WOOD BAND MR. LUCK–A TRIBUTE TO JIMMY REED: LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL RELEASED BY BMG

SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

Tracklist:

1. Essence

2. Good Lover

3. Mr. Luck

4. Let’s Get Together

5. Ain’t That Loving You Baby

6. Honest I Do

7. High & Lonesome

8. Baby What You Want Me To Do

9. Roll and Rhumba

10. You Don’t Have To Go

11. Shame Shame Shame

12. I’m That Man Down There

13. Got No Where To Go

14. Big Boss Man

15. I Ain’t Got You

16. I’m Going Upside Your Head

17. Bright Lights Big City

18. Ghost of a Man

