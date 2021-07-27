 Ronnie Wood Has A Live Album On The Way - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood Has A Live Album On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on July 27, 2021

in News

Ronnie Wood will release his live album ‘Mr Luck: A Tribute To Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ in September.

The album was recorded in 2013 with special guests Bobby Womack, Mick Hucknall and Paul Weller. Ronnie said in a statement, “Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day. It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

Ronnie is planning a trilogy of tribute albums. His is the second. The first was ‘Mad Lad’ featuring the music of Chuck Berry.

RONNIE WOOD and the RONNIE WOOD BAND MR. LUCK–A TRIBUTE TO JIMMY REED: LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL RELEASED BY BMG
SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

Tracklist:
1. Essence
2. Good Lover
3. Mr. Luck
4. Let’s Get Together
5. Ain’t That Loving You Baby
6. Honest I Do
7. High & Lonesome
8. Baby What You Want Me To Do
9. Roll and Rhumba
10. You Don’t Have To Go
11. Shame Shame Shame
12. I’m That Man Down There
13. Got No Where To Go
14. Big Boss Man
15. I Ain’t Got You
16. I’m Going Upside Your Head
17. Bright Lights Big City
18. Ghost of a Man

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman
Live Donald Fagen and Steely Dan Albums Coming In September

Donald Fagen will release two live albums in September. ‘Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live’ will be the first Steely Dan live album in 25 years. Fagen will also release the solo ‘The Nightfly Live’.

6 seconds ago
Mike McClellan Noise Sessions at Noise11.com
Mike McClellan Premieres ‘If Sorrow Should Find You’

As Mike McClellan gets closer to the release of his next album ‘Behind The Mask’ he has premiered a second track titled ‘If Sorrow Should Find You’.

56 mins ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Bowie Guitarist John Hutchinson Dies

David Bowie's long-serving bandmate John Hutchinson has died.

12 hours ago
Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tom Jones To Tour UK

Sir Tom Jones has announced the 'Surrounded By Time Tour'.

13 hours ago
Bob Dylan Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985)
Bob Dylan To Release 16th Volume from Bootleg Series

Bob Dylan’s next volume in his Bootleg series will focus on the 1980-1985 period and the albums ‘Shot of Love’, ‘Infidels’ and ‘Empire Burlesque’.

24 hours ago
Ellen Foley
Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito Collide Vocals For First Time on Ellen’s ‘Fighting Words’

For over 40 years Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito have had parallel careers which after all this time have come together on Ellen’s new album ‘Fighting Words’.

1 day ago
Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz
Rick Springfield Become The Red Locusts With A Nod To The Beatles

Rick Springfield has gotten together with Matt and Gregg Bissonette to create a faux-Beatles band they called The Red Locusts.

1 day ago