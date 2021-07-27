Ronnie Wood Has A Live Album On The Way - Noise11.com

Ronnie Wood will release his live album ‘Mr Luck: A Tribute To Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ in September.
The album was recorded in 2013 with special guests Bobby Womack, Mick Hucknall and Paul Weller. Ronnie said in a statement, “Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day. It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”
Ronnie is planning a trilogy of tribute albums. His is the second. The first was ‘Mad Lad’ featuring the music of Chuck Berry.
RONNIE WOOD and the RONNIE WOOD BAND MR. LUCK–A TRIBUTE TO JIMMY REED: LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL RELEASED BY BMG
SEPTEMBER 17, 2021
Tracklist:
1. Essence
2. Good Lover
3. Mr. Luck
4. Let’s Get Together
5. Ain’t That Loving You Baby
6. Honest I Do
7. High & Lonesome
8. Baby What You Want Me To Do
9. Roll and Rhumba
10. You Don’t Have To Go
11. Shame Shame Shame
12. I’m That Man Down There
13. Got No Where To Go
14. Big Boss Man
15. I Ain’t Got You
16. I’m Going Upside Your Head
17. Bright Lights Big City
18. Ghost of a Man
