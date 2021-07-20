Ross Wilson Expands Eagle Rock 50th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

Ross Wilson has expanded his Eagle Rock 50th anniversary tour with more shows in Victoria and Queensland added to the dates.
The Daddy Cool classic ‘Eagle Rock’ was released on 21 May 1971. It became an Australian rock classic and in 2010 was added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia.
The song was the inspiration of Elton John to write ‘Crocodile Rock’. Elton heard ‘Eagle Rock’ on his 1972 Australian tour.
ROSS WILSON EAGLE ROCK – 50th ANNIVERSARY TOUR
Fri 6 Aug – Royal Hotel, Nundah, Qld
Sat 7 Aug – Bribie Island Hotel, Qld
Sun 8 Aug – Wallaby Hotel, Qld
Fri 20 Aug – The Palms @ Crown, Vic *
Sat 21 Aug – Bridgeway, Pooraka, SA *
Fri 3 Sept – Belmont 16s, NSW *
Sat 4 Sept – The Cube, Campbelltown, NSW *
Sat 11 Sept – Nimbin Roots Festival, NSW
Sat 2 Oct – Bluesfest Byron Bay, NSW
Sat 9 Oct – Winnaleah Hall, Tas
Sun 10 Oct – Longley Hotel, Tas
Fri 15 Oct – Charles Hotel – WA *
Sat 16 Oct – Northshore Tavern – WA *
Fri 29 Oct – Yarraville Club, Vic
* Plus Special guest Aaron Schembri
