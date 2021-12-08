 Ross Wilson Reschedules Eagle Rock 50th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ross Wilson Reschedules Eagle Rock 50th Anniversary Tour

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2021

Ross Wilson has a stack of new dates for the Eagle Rock 50th anniversary tour, postponed because of Covid.

The ‘Eagle Rock’ single was released in May 1971 followed by the ‘Daddy Who, Daddy Cool’ album in July 1971, The second Daddy Cool album ‘Sex, Dope, Rock’n’Roll Teenage Heaven’ came out six months later in December 1971 so by the time the next dates roll around Daddy Cool fans can celebrate both the beginning and the end of Daddy Cool.

Daddy Cool’s ‘Eagle Rock’ influenced Elton John to write ‘Crocodile Rock’ and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers formed around a mutual love of Daddy Cool.

ROSS WILSON EAGLE ROCK – 50th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Tues 25 Jan – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda, Vic
Fri 18 Feb – Royal Hotel, Nundah, Qld (SOLD OUT)
Sat 19 Feb – Bribie Island Hotel, Qld
Sun 20 Feb – Wallaby Hotel, Qld
Sat 5 Mar – Bridgeway, Pooraka, SA *
Fri 25 Mar – The Palms @ Crown, Vic *
Fri 1 April – Belmont 16s, NSW *
Sat 2 April – The Cube, Campbelltown, NSW *
Thur 14 April – Bluesfest Byron Bay, NSW
Sat 16 April – Bluesfest Byron Bay, NSW
Fri 29 April – Charles Hotel – WA *
Sat 30 April – Northshore Tavern – WA *
Sat 14 May – Yarraville Club, Vic
Fri 22 May – Longley Hotel, Tas

* Plus Special guest Aaron Schembri

