Sammy Hagar Knocks Out A Rocking ‘Keep A-Knockin’ - Noise11.com

Sammy Hagar Knocks Out A Rocking ‘Keep A-Knockin’

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2020

in News

Sammy Hagar has continued his Lockdown Sessions with a rocking ‘Keep A-Knockin.’ best known for the 1957 Little Richard version.

Hagar says, “I had the hardest time with this one because every time I came in singing, I started singing Led Zeppelin “Rock ‘n’ Roll”! It took me three damn takes. My favorite drummer and my favorite singer of all time – love this one hope you do too. Long live the music of John Bonham and Little Richard.”

The original ‘Keep A-Knockin’ dates back to 1928. The first known version was recorded by James ‘Boodle It’ Wiggins in Chicago.

Lil Johnson recorded the track in 1935.

Milton Brown covered the song in 1936.

Then Louis Jordan recorded ‘Keep A-Knockin’ in 1939.

But the best known version was the Little Richard version of 1957.

