Sammy Hagar Knocks Out A Rocking ‘Keep A-Knockin’ - Noise11.com

Sammy Hagar has continued his Lockdown Sessions with a rocking ‘Keep A-Knockin.’ best known for the 1957 Little Richard version.

Hagar says, “I had the hardest time with this one because every time I came in singing, I started singing Led Zeppelin “Rock ‘n’ Roll”! It took me three damn takes. My favorite drummer and my favorite singer of all time – love this one hope you do too. Long live the music of John Bonham and Little Richard.”

The original ‘Keep A-Knockin’ dates back to 1928. The first known version was recorded by James ‘Boodle It’ Wiggins in Chicago.

Lil Johnson recorded the track in 1935.

Milton Brown covered the song in 1936.

Then Louis Jordan recorded ‘Keep A-Knockin’ in 1939.

But the best known version was the Little Richard version of 1957.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments