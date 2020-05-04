Sammy Hagar Rock Out Whole Lotta Rose For Lockdown Session 5

Sammy Hagar has gathered The Circle to whack down AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rose’ for his Lockdown Sessions No 5.

Sammy says, “When we’re on tour, these are the songs we’ve been jamming to backstage for years to warm up. We warm up for about an hour before we go on stage, and play everything from James Brown and AC/DC to the Bee Gees, the Who and Hank Williams… you name it. So until we can get back to our live shows. these Lockdown Session are a great way to keep the band close and keep our chops up.”

Meanwhile here is Mequila cocktail recipe from Sammy:

