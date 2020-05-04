 Sammy Hagar Rock Out Whole Lotta Rose For Lockdown Session 5 - Noise11.com
Sammy Hagar and the Circle

Sammy Hagar and the Circle

Sammy Hagar Rock Out Whole Lotta Rose For Lockdown Session 5

by Paul Cashmere on May 4, 2020

in News

Sammy Hagar has gathered The Circle to whack down AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rose’ for his Lockdown Sessions No 5.

Sammy says, “When we’re on tour, these are the songs we’ve been jamming to backstage for years to warm up. We warm up for about an hour before we go on stage, and play everything from James Brown and AC/DC to the Bee Gees, the Who and Hank Williams… you name it. So until we can get back to our live shows. these Lockdown Session are a great way to keep the band close and keep our chops up.”

Meanwhile here is Mequila cocktail recipe from Sammy:

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Sits Around The Campfire And Tells A Few Stories

John Fogerty has ventured outside home with his sons and daughter to tell a few stories around the campfire.

1 hour ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Remains In Good Spirits Since Parkinsons Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's - which is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination - earlier this year, and his wife Sharon Osbourne has insisted he’s “doing good”.

13 hours ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Is Working On A Rhiannon Movie

Stevie Nicks has kept her 2020 schedule free so she can work on a movie inspired by her 1975 Fleetwood Mac hit Rhiannon.

14 hours ago
Sting at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Uses Home Studio For New Music In Isolation

Sting is still able to work on new music from his home in Wiltshire, South-West England, and he's also praised the efforts of healthcare workers during the pandemic.

16 hours ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young ‘Road of Plenty’ Album Features Charley Drayton As A Bass Player

Neil Young has announced another archive called ‘Road of Plenty’ and Charley Drayton is the bass player on the record.

6 days ago
The Victims
Dave Faulkner Flicks Out New Music From The Victims

Dave Faulkner has reunited his 1970’s Perth punk band The Victims AND there is new music.

6 days ago
Genesis
Genesis Didn’t Approach Steve Hackett or Peter Gabriel for Reunion

Genesis, comprising Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks, are set to embark on their first concert series since 2007 and though they can understand why fans would like to see them joined by their former members, they don't think it would work with all five of them.

April 27, 2020