Sarah Dash of Labelle Has Died At Age 76 - Noise11.com

Sarah Dash of Labelle Has Died At Age 76

by Paul Cashmere on September 21, 2021

in News

Sarah Dash, a one time member of Labelle and backing singing for Keith Richards, has died at age 76.

Sarah Dash, Nona Hendryx and Patti LaBelle were initially known as The Bluebelles but changed their name to LaBelle in 1971. Their 1974 hit ‘Lady Marmalade’ was a no 1 hit in the USA, no 13 in Australia and no 17 in the UK.

Sarah Dash released her debut solo album in 1978. The song ‘Sinner Man’ was a disco hit for her.

Keith Richards invited Sarah to join his solo band X-pensive Winos in 1988. She sang on Keith’s first two solo albums as well as The Rolling Stones 1989 album ‘Steel Wheels’. Sarah was the female singer on Keith’s ‘Make No Mistake’.

In 2008 LaBelle reunited for their first album in 32 years ‘Back To Now’. The album was produced by Lenny Kravitz, Wyclef Jean and Gamble & Huff.

In a statement Patti LaBelle wrote, “We were just on-stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment! #SarahDash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That’s who Sarah was…a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one. She was a true giver…always serving, always sharing her talent and her time. I am heart broken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But, I know that Sarah’s spirit and all that she has given to the world live on! And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!”

Nona Hendryx also paid tribute to Sarah saying, “Sarah, Nightbird, I rarely used your last name, seems out of place. Words are inadequate so I will use few. We do spoke a musical language, music says it best. Singing brought us together, You, Me and then You, Me, Cindy and Pat; Bluebelles. You and Pat were singing so joyfully the other night, we talked & texted on Saturday, now you’re gone, I can’t believe it 💔 Nightbird, why not let heaven be your home 🕊”

