 Saturday’s Child Featuring Ema Jay Debut ‘Cola’ - Noise11.com
Saturday's Child

Saturday's Child

Saturday’s Child Featuring Ema Jay Debut ‘Cola’

by Paul Cashmere on June 30, 2022

in News

Saturday’s Child is Victor Stranges and Frank Apicella. Victor and Frank have been knocking around in bands since the 80s.

Frank was a member of Disciple, playing the Sydney pubs in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Victor is a veteran of the Melbourne pub rock circuit dating back to his punk band Drunk n’ Disorderly and live shows on bills with Weddings Parties Anything, The Johnnys and Celebate Rifles.

Victor called on Frank in 2021 to develop Saturday’s Child. They recruited singer Ema Jay and the first new music ‘Cola’ is out 1 July 2022 through Phil Israel’s Possum Records.

‘Cola’ was recorded at Mark Opitz’s Thirty Mill Studios in Melbourne. Opitz was working on new Melbourne rock band Lipstereo, featuring Victor’s song Sam Stranges. Lipstereo launched their EP in Melbourne last week.

Victor has also recently been producing Melbourne’s Man City Sirens.

