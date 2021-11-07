 Scorpions Debut New Song Peacemaker - Noise11.com
Scorpions Debut New Song Peacemaker

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2021

in News

Scorpions have given fans a preview of their 19th studio album ‘Rock Believer’ with a video for the song ‘Peacemaker’.

Scorpions’ drummer Mikkey Dee, who was also the drummer for Motörhead, told Noise11.com that the Scorpions album “will be released next year, I don’t exactly know when but we have to time it with the time we can start touring. It would be ridiculous to release it now when we can’t tour. It is an amazing record. We recorded it live and we enjoyed every minute of it. It will be a good surprise”.

We do know now that ‘Rock Believer’ will be released on 25 February 2022.

“The first thing that came to my mind,” remembers SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine, who wrote the lyrics to the song (music courtesy of Rudolf Schenker and Pawel Maciwoda) and produced the band with the support of Hans-Martin Buff, “was the hook line. ‘Peacemaker, peacemaker / Bury the undertaker.’ I was just playing around with those words. At a time when so many people have died and are still dying of COVID, from devastating wars and other senseless crimes, it makes you feel that the undertaker must be working overtime. In a peaceful world after the pandemic, it will be time for the peacemaker to rule… that’s an image that really appeals to me”.

Scorpions will launch ‘Rock Believer’ in March and April 2022 with a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. A European tour will commence in Germany in June 2022. A world tour is planned for after that.



Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman

