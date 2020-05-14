Scott Carne’s Priscilla’s Nightmare EP Streaming For First Time

Scott Carne’s other band Priscilla’s Nightmare weren’t anywhere near as successful as Kids In The Kitchen.

Priscilla’s Nightmare was Carne’s Elvis tribute band. The band featured Scott Carne, Chris Wilson, Dave Jacobs, Graham Thomas and Dave Hicks. In 1990 they put together the Priscilla’s Nightmare EP. The EP featured mostly original songs inspired by Rock and Roll and 50s Elvis.

The last time Priscilla’s Nightmare reunited was in 2008 for the 31st anniversary of the death of Elvis.

The Priscilla’s Nightmare EP featured:

CC Rider

Steeples of Light

Wearing That Love on Look

Turn to Tears

Stranger in My Own Home

She Ain’t No Woman

One Night (of Sin)

Stream the Priscilla’s Nightmare EP here:

