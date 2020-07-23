Selena Gomez Is Raising Money For Mental Awareness

Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday by launching a new fund with the aim of raising $100 million (£80 million) for mental health services.

The star is supporting the initiative via her make-up brand, Rare Beauty, and has pledged that one per cent of annual sales of products will go to the Rare Impact Fund, in addition to donations from corporate partners.

“I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a team that’s helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality,” Gomez said in a statement. “Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life.”

Gomez has had her own battles with anxiety and depression, which reportedly resulted in a breakdown in 2018.

Speaking about her pride in the new initiative, she added: “Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world. The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support.”

Gomez and Rare Beauty chiefs have also created the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council, which brings mental health experts from universities, organisations and companies together to guide the brand’s strategy.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments