 Shane Nicholson Covers Neil Young’s ‘Dance Dance Dance’ - Noise11.com
Shane Nicholson

Shane Nicholson

Shane Nicholson Covers Neil Young’s ‘Dance Dance Dance’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 19, 2021

in News

Shane Nicholson has covered the Neil Young rarity ‘Dance Dance Dance’ not long after the release of the Young homage ‘Harvest On Vinyl’.

Shane’s ‘Harvest On Vinyl’ tells of a teenager discovering the classic Neil Young album and its soundtrack through his lifetime.

“It was kind of fun having a song that I had to write in 30 minutes, record it and upload it before the deadline,” says Nicholson. “I think it needed to be what it was so I just left it the way it happened in that half-hour.”

“I certainly couldn’t have written that song 15 years ago. But I’m breaking my own silly moulds these days.”

The original ‘Dance, Dance, Dance’ appeared on the first Crazy Horse album of 1971. Crazy Horse had been working with Young as backing band for ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’ and ‘After The Goldrush’. The song was also covered by The New Seekers in 1972 but did not appear on a Young record until ‘Live At Massey Hall 1971’ in 2007. It popped up recently on the archive release ‘Young Shakespeare’

Young rewrote the song as ‘Love Is A Rose’ and released it on his Decade compilation in the 70s. It was from the unreleased 1974 album ‘Homegrown’ that finally came out in 2020 and was also part of the second volume of Neil’s archive box set series.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Doors LA Woman
The Doors LA Woman Turns 50

The Doors’ classic ‘L.A. Woman’ album was released on 19 April 1971, exactly 50 years ago today.

3 hours ago
Black Sabbath 1975
Black Sabbath Expand ‘Sabotage’

Black Sabbath’s next expanded edition will be the 1975 album ‘Sabotage’.

3 days ago
Rusty Young of Poco photo from Blue Elan Records
R.I.P. Rusty Young of Poco 1946-2021

Poco’s Rusty Young has died from a heart attack at age 75.

3 days ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band
Historic John Lennon and Yoko Ono Footage of Give Peace A Chance Released

Previously unreleased video of John Lennon and Yoko Ono performing a homemade early edition of ‘Give Peace A Chance’ from the Sheraton Oceanus Hotel in the Bahamas has been released days ahead of the expanded ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ box set.

5 days ago
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Calls For Police Reform

Steve Wonder has called for police reform after yet another black man was murdered by police Minneapolis Police, just 10 miles where George Floyd was murdered in 2020.

6 days ago
Cher
Cher In Talks For Mamma Mia 3

Cher is talking up a potential 'Mamma Mia 3'.

April 12, 2021
Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Working On First Studio Material With Adam Lambert

Queen have been "trying things out" in the studio with Adam Lambert.

April 12, 2021