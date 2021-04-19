Shane Nicholson Covers Neil Young’s ‘Dance Dance Dance’ - Noise11.com

Shane Nicholson has covered the Neil Young rarity ‘Dance Dance Dance’ not long after the release of the Young homage ‘Harvest On Vinyl’.

Shane’s ‘Harvest On Vinyl’ tells of a teenager discovering the classic Neil Young album and its soundtrack through his lifetime.

“It was kind of fun having a song that I had to write in 30 minutes, record it and upload it before the deadline,” says Nicholson. “I think it needed to be what it was so I just left it the way it happened in that half-hour.”

“I certainly couldn’t have written that song 15 years ago. But I’m breaking my own silly moulds these days.”

The original ‘Dance, Dance, Dance’ appeared on the first Crazy Horse album of 1971. Crazy Horse had been working with Young as backing band for ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’ and ‘After The Goldrush’. The song was also covered by The New Seekers in 1972 but did not appear on a Young record until ‘Live At Massey Hall 1971’ in 2007. It popped up recently on the archive release ‘Young Shakespeare’

Young rewrote the song as ‘Love Is A Rose’ and released it on his Decade compilation in the 70s. It was from the unreleased 1974 album ‘Homegrown’ that finally came out in 2020 and was also part of the second volume of Neil’s archive box set series.

