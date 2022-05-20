 Shane Nicholson Out Of Action With Covid A Second Time - Noise11.com
Shane Nicholson Out Of Action With Covid A Second Time

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2022

in News

Shane Nicholson has been sidelined again after catching Covid for a second time.

Shane was meant to play Django Bar in Marrickville on 27 May.

In a statement he posted, “With a heavy heart I must announce that the Sydney LIC show on May 27 (Goonga Day, at Django) must be postponed as I have now succumbed to my second bout of Covid.
I’m so sorry, Sydneysiders. We almost got it over the line this time. So close!
Standby for an update. SN xo”

Shane Nicholson’s most recent album ‘Living In Colour’ was released in August 2021.

