Silk Sonic Confirmed For Grammy Awards After Bruno Mars Tantrum - Noise11.com

Silk Sonic Confirmed For Grammy Awards After Bruno Mars Tantrum

by Music-News.com on March 11, 2021

in News

Bruno Mars’ new band Silk Sonic will perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, after bosses took heed of their pleas.

Bruno and Anderson .Paak had been campaigning to land a slot all week, with the Recording Academy confirming on Tuesday that the group will make their live debut at the ceremony.

“See you on the #Grammys stage!” read a tweet to the pair from the Recording Academy/Grammys account.

Brunos pleas began with a letter to Grammy bosses, which read: “Dear Grammys. If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it.

“We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on this record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that’s another story).”

Insisting that Silk Sonic would follow all the Covid-19 protocols in place for the event, he continued: “We haven’t been able to perform for a while and we just want to sing. We’ll send in an audition tape and take as many covid tests as we need to. I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again. I hope you’ll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine.”

Brunos message to the Recording Academy came after Anderson urged his bandmate to “call me back” and address their absence from the performer’s list.

“YO @BrunoMars WHAT THE Fuck?!? Did you see this?!?! Call me back!!” he wrote, before adding: “Nah fuck that!” .Paak said in another tweet. “I haven’t seen my family in months!! I need this to work, You promised me!! Everybody join in!!! I need all of Twitter to help make this trend!! Come on @RecordingAcad #LetSilkSonicThrive.”

The Recording Academy then responded to the social media activity, tweeting: “We’ve been trying to call you all week. Have you changed your numbers?”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

