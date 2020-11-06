 Sir Barry Gibb And Friends Re-Record Bee Gees Songbook - Noise11.com
Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman

Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sir Barry Gibb And Friends Re-Record Bee Gees Songbook

by Paul Cashmere on November 6, 2020

in News

Sir Barry Gibb has gathered his famous friends to revisit his Bee Gees songbook for ‘Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol 1’.

The album features collaborations with Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, David Rawlings, Dolly Parton, Gillian Welch, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Emmanuel. 

The first single is the Jason Isbell collaboration ‘Words of a Fool’.

In a statement Barry Gibb said, “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic) the album took on a life of its own. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it…but I think we were.”

Jason Isbell adds, “Barry Gibb is one of the greatest songwriters and singers in popular music history, and I’m happy to say he still has that beautiful voice and that magical sense of melody. Working with him on this project has been one of the great honors of my career. He’s a prince.”

‘GREENFIELDS: THE GIBB BROTHERS SONGBOOK, VOL. 1’ TRACKLIST

1. ‘I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You’ with Keith Urban
   2. ‘Words of a Fool’ with Jason Isbell
   3. ‘Run to Me’ with Brandi Carlile
   4. ‘Too Much Heaven’ with Alison Krauss
   5. ‘Lonely Days’ with Little Big Town
   6. ‘Words’ with Dolly Parton
   7. ‘Jive Talkin’’ with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan
   8. ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town
   9. ‘How Can You Mend A Broken Heart’ with Sheryl Crow
   10. ‘To Love Somebody’ with Jay Buchanan
   11. ‘Rest Your Love On Me’ with Olivia Newton-John
   12. ‘Butterfly’ with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash Classic Gets An Orchestrated Make-Over

‘Girl From The North Country’, the Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan classic included on Dylan’s ‘Nashville Skyline’, will have an all-new sound with the new version featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is released on 13 November 2020.

1 day ago
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Asks ‘The Universe Is Watching – What Happens Next?’

Stevie Wonder has delivered a powerful message about unity to the American people following the 2020 election.

1 day ago
Davy Jones Its Christmas Time Once More
Monkees Producer Chip Douglas Is Working On A Davy Jones Christmas Album

A new album of Davy Jones Christmas songs ‘It’s Christmas Time Once More’ is coming on November 13 and The Monkees’ producer Chip Douglas is behind it.

2 days ago
Sean Connery and Karin Dor in You Only Live Twice
Connery, Sean Connery Dies At Aged 90

Sir Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond in film, has died at age 90.

5 days ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Has Mick Jagger Just Teased A New Rolling Stones Song?

Mick Jagger has teased a new song called ‘Pride Before A Fall’. At this stage we don’t know if it’s a new solo song or a new Rolling Stones song.

October 29, 2020
Billy Joe Shaver
R.I.P. Billy Joe Shaver at 81

Country legend Billy Joe Shaver has died from a stroke following an undisclosed illness at age 81.

October 29, 2020
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards On Modern Rock

Keith Richards has outright insisted that "new rock 'n’ roll" doesn't exist and he's branded the overuse of synths today as "cheap and corny".

October 29, 2020