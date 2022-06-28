 Six The Musical REVIEW - Noise11.com
Six the Musical

Six The Musical REVIEW

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2022

in News

How to describe ‘Six The Musical’? In summary it is the story of the six wives of Henry VIII as told by the Spice Girls.

‘Six’ opened in Melbourne at the Comedy Theatre last week. It is more like a concert that a theatrical show with the six lead characters each representing a Henri wife telling her story and comparing it to the others.

Instead of the more traditional ‘Game of Thrones’ garb that would represent the time, the wives are dressed more like real housewives than Henry housewives.

‘Six’ is a punchy performance. It is 75 minutes long, with no interval. It started at 7:30pm and we were on the way home before 9. I’m not sure that getting out of this show fast is a positive attribute.

This is definitely an “introduction to theatre” show. For teens and young adults, it would be a great way to experience theatre for the first time. It is fast moving, the music is on a level with Britney Spears (that’s not meant as a positive attribute either) and the actors are dressed like Katy Perry just had a garage sale.

The story of the six wives of Henry VIII will thrill every Game of Thorns fan. Henri was married to

Katherine of Aragon (1509-1533). The married was annulled. They had one child Mary I.

Next was Anne Boleyn. They were married from 1533-1536. She had one child Elizabeth I. She was beheaded.

Next was Jane Seymour. They were married from 1536-1537. She had one child Edward VI but died two weeks after the birth.

Anne of Cleves was next. They were married from January to July 1540. The marriage was annulled. There were no children.

Number five wive was Katherine Howard. They were married from 1540-1542. There were no children. She was beheaded.

Katherine Parr was Henry’s sixth. They married in 1543. Henry died in 1547. Katherine died a year later in 1548.

So that’s basically the story. Add in Britney Spears like music, Katy Perry like costumes and dance about like Spice Girls. If that’s your thing, go for it.

Six will run until 21 August 2022 at the Comedy Theatre Melbourne.

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

