Slim Dusty Festival Postponed Again Until 2022 - Noise11.com

Kempsey’s Slim Dusty Festival, set for September has been postponed. The event has been rescheduled for 2022.

The 15th annual event, initially set for 2020 then moved to 2-5 September 2021 will now take place between 8-11 September 2022.

The Slim Dusty Festival is held in September to mark the anniversary of Slim’s passing in 2003.

Chairman of the Slim Dusty Foundation, Slim’s son Dr David Kirkpatrick said today: “Whilst it is very disappointing to have to postpone the Slim Dusty Kempsey Festival until next year, we wish to ensure everyone that we want to present the best possible event we can which is not achievable in the current environment. We are determined to make the 2022 festival a special event for all of us and we thank you for your patience and understanding — it will be worth it!”,

Kempsey Shire Council Mayor, Cr Liz Campbell, was also positive about the future of the festival when commenting about the postponement, “While it’s disheartening to have the event postponed, the past 15 months have taught us all to appreciate just how complex it is to organise major events. We can be positive and know that it’s not that far away before we’ll have tickets booked and a fantastic Slim Dusty celebration to look forward to in 2022.”

The artist lineup and program will be announced on Monday 1st November 2021 with tickets on sale on Friday 19th November.

