 Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake Are On The New Calvin Harris Album - Noise11.com
Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake Are On The New Calvin Harris Album

by Music-News.com on July 1, 2022

in News

Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake are among the stars who will feature on Calvin Harris’ latest album of collaborations.

Harris shared the news of his new record, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, a follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed Vol. 1, on Wednesday.

Joining Snoop and Justin are stars including Pusha T, Halsey, Busta Rhymes, Pharrell Williams, Stefflon Don, Normani, Offset, and Charlie Puth.

Calvin made the announcement in a teaser video posted on Twitter that featured funky guitar riffs soundtracking a view of waves crashing onto a beach – with each artist’s name appearing in movie-style opening credits.

Also appearing on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 are Chloe Bailey, Shenseea, Tinashe, Lil Durk, 6lack, Coi Leray, Latto, Swae Lee and Jorja Smith.

The announcement comes after the Scottish musician released the album’s first single, a collaboration with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, titled Potion, in May.

The original Funk Wav Bounces collection, which featured the likes of Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Katy Perry, and Nicki Minaj, in addition to Snoop and Pharrell, was a critical and commercial hit, reaching number two in both the U.K. and U.S. album charts.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White To Re-edit and Release Prince ‘Camille’

Jack White has confirmed plans to "re-edit" Prince's album 'Camille' as the late legend "originally planned".

11 hours ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Reveal New Album Details

The 1975 have unveiled the track-listing and shared the title for their upcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

2 days ago
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Cancels Remainder Of US Tour For Health Reasons

Mandy Moore has cancelled the remaining dates on her U.S. tour to put her health first during her pregnancy.

2 days ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Serenades Couple In A Pub

Chris Martin serenaded a couple at a pub in Bath, Somerset on Sunday (26.06.22) after attending Glastonbury.

3 days ago
The Avalanches at Glastonbury photo by Noise11
Australians At Glastonbury – The Avalanches

Melbourne’s The Avalanches were on the other side on the world on Saturday night performing at Glastonbury.

4 days ago
Jack Johnson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jack Johnson Is Coming To Australia In November

Jack Johnson will release bring his Meet The Moonlight tour to Australia and New Zealand in November and December.

4 days ago
Gorillaz - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Gorillaz Debut New Song ‘Cracker Island’ with Thundercat

Gorillaz have a brand new song ‘Cracker Island’ featuring Thundercat.

June 24, 2022