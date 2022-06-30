 Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake Are On The New Calvin Harris Album - Noise11.com
Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake Are On The New Calvin Harris Album

by Music-News.com on July 1, 2022

in News

Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake are among the stars who will feature on Calvin Harris’ latest album of collaborations.

Harris shared the news of his new record, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, a follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed Vol. 1, on Wednesday.

Joining Snoop and Justin are stars including Pusha T, Halsey, Busta Rhymes, Pharrell Williams, Stefflon Don, Normani, Offset, and Charlie Puth.

Calvin made the announcement in a teaser video posted on Twitter that featured funky guitar riffs soundtracking a view of waves crashing onto a beach – with each artist’s name appearing in movie-style opening credits.

Also appearing on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 are Chloe Bailey, Shenseea, Tinashe, Lil Durk, 6lack, Coi Leray, Latto, Swae Lee and Jorja Smith.

The announcement comes after the Scottish musician released the album’s first single, a collaboration with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, titled Potion, in May.

The original Funk Wav Bounces collection, which featured the likes of Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Katy Perry, and Nicki Minaj, in addition to Snoop and Pharrell, was a critical and commercial hit, reaching number two in both the U.K. and U.S. album charts.

