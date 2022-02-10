 Snoop Dogg Is The New Owner of Death Row Records - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg Is The New Owner of Death Row Records

by Music-News.com on February 10, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Snoop Dogg is now the owner of his former label Death Row Records.

Snoop Dogg, who found fame in the ’90s with the label, announced on Wednesday that he had acquired Death Row from MNRK Music Group, which is managed by the investment firm Blackstone.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” he said in a statement, reports Variety. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.

“I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

Snoop Dogg signed with the label in the early ’90s and found success with his 1993 debut album Doggystyle. He left Death Row in 1998.

Death Row Records was founded by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C., and Dick Griffey in 1992. The label declined after its star artist Tupac Shakur died in 1996 and as a result of Knight’s imprisonment and the departures of Snoop and Dr. Dre. Bosses filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and the label was sold off at auction in 2009.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Lady Antebellum Settle Lawsuit With Lady A

Country group Lady A and the singer Lady A have settled their lawsuit out of court.

1 day ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis To Tour Australia in November and December

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will announce Australian tour dates soon for November and December.

2 days ago
Green Day - image By Ros O'Gorman, noise11, photo
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong’s Car Stolen

Billie Joe Armstrong's car has been reported as stolen.

2 days ago
India Arie
India.Arie Exits Spotify Over Joe Rogan Ongoing Racist Slurs

India.Arie is the latest artists to exit Spotify noting Joe Rogan’s ongoing racist slur with continued use of the N word over more than a decade.

3 days ago
Dave Graney and Clare Moore
Dave Graney And Clare Moore Show Everything Is Funny On Tour

Dave Graney and Clare Moore will hit the road for ‘Everything Is Funny’ dates for 2022 with Queensland getting the first show this week.

3 days ago
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nikki Sixx Labels Pearl Jam “Boring”

Nikki Sixx has branded Pearl Jam "one of the most boring bands in history".

4 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop New Song ‘Black Summer’ Ahead Of ‘Unlimited Love’ Album

Red Hot Chili Peppers have slipped out a surprise new song ‘Black Summer’ ahead of their upcoming 12th album ‘Unlimited Love’.

6 days ago