Snoop Dogg says F*ck You Australia, I Got A Better Offer - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg has cancelled his Australian tour, in fact all of his remaining shows for 2022 because … well basically he got a better offer.

In a statement at his socials Snoop posted “due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is canceling all upcoming non-US tour dates for the remainder of 2022. He was excited to see his fans around the world (ed: obviously not THAT excited) and apologies to all that already made plans to see his show (ed: yeah sorry, but fuck you). He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future (ed: unless another better offer comes along).

FROM THE DESK OF SNOOP DOGG pic.twitter.com/7hZy77tbqQ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 29, 2022

Snoop Dogg was meant to tour Australia in October.

The cancelled dates are:

Wednesday 26 October – RAC Arena – Perth, WA

Friday 28 October – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW

Saturday 29 October – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Vic

Tuesday 01 November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, Qld

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

