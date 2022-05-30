Snoop Dogg says F*ck You Australia, I Got A Better Offer - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg has cancelled his Australian tour, in fact all of his remaining shows for 2022 because … well basically he got a better offer.
In a statement at his socials Snoop posted “due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is canceling all upcoming non-US tour dates for the remainder of 2022. He was excited to see his fans around the world (ed: obviously not THAT excited) and apologies to all that already made plans to see his show (ed: yeah sorry, but fuck you). He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future (ed: unless another better offer comes along).
FROM THE DESK OF SNOOP DOGG pic.twitter.com/7hZy77tbqQ
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 29, 2022
Snoop Dogg was meant to tour Australia in October.
The cancelled dates are:
Wednesday 26 October – RAC Arena – Perth, WA
Friday 28 October – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW
Saturday 29 October – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Vic
Tuesday 01 November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, Qld
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook