 Something for Kate To Tour Echolalia and The Modern Medieval Albums - Noise11.com
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman

Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman

Something for Kate To Tour Echolalia and The Modern Medieval Albums

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2021

in News

Something For Kate will perform songs from their recent album ‘The Modern Medieval’ as well as a complete performance of 2001’s ‘Echolalia’ when they start their first tour in four years in September.

In a statement the band posted, “We’ve been unable to tour The Modern Medieval since its release last year and along with Echolalia turning 20 this year, we wanted to find a way to celebrate both albums so we decided to play two sets a night. We’ll be our own support band!”

‘Echolalia’, released on 22 June 2001, has just celebrated its 20th anniversary. The album reached no 2 on the ARIA album chart, was voted Best Album of 2001 by Triple J and won six ARIA Awards for Album of the Year, Best Adult Alternative Album, Single of the Year (“Monsters”), Best Group, Best Cover Art and Best Video (“Monsters”).

“One set will feature Echolalia in full and the other set will be made up of songs from The Modern Medieval plus a mix of other favourites. This will be a rare and unique Something for Kate tour.We can’t wait for these very special shows.’

Something For Kate dates are:

17 September, Perth, Astor Theatre
18 September, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre
23 September, Melbourne, Forum Theatre
8 October, Brisbane, Fortitude Valley
9 October, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Noise11.com

