Songwriter Allee Willis Dies Aged 72

by Paul Cashmere on December 26, 2019

in News

Allee Willis, co-writer of some of the greatest hits of the 70s and 80s, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. She was 72.

Allee Willis wrote:

Earth Wind and Fire – September

Earth Wind and Fire – Boogie Wonderland

Pointer Sisters – Neutron Dance

Pet Shop Boys – What I Have Done To Deserve This

The Rembrandts – I’ll Be There For You

Allee also wrote songs for Debby Doone, Rita Coolidge, Maxine Nightingale, Cyndi Lauper, Patti LaBelle and Taylor Dayne.

She won Grammy Awards for her work on The Color Purple and Beverly Hills Cop. Alle was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.

