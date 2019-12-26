Songwriter Allee Willis Dies Aged 72

Allee Willis, co-writer of some of the greatest hits of the 70s and 80s, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. She was 72.
Allee Willis wrote:
Earth Wind and Fire – September
Earth Wind and Fire – Boogie Wonderland
Pointer Sisters – Neutron Dance
Pet Shop Boys – What I Have Done To Deserve This
The Rembrandts – I’ll Be There For You
Allee also wrote songs for Debby Doone, Rita Coolidge, Maxine Nightingale, Cyndi Lauper, Patti LaBelle and Taylor Dayne.
She won Grammy Awards for her work on The Color Purple and Beverly Hills Cop. Alle was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.
