Sound Relief Bushfire Benefit Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2020

The Sound Relief charity bushfire concerts intended for March will no longer go ahead.

Frontier Touring boss Michael Gudinski announced the benefit and hinted at big names like Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen and Pink would potentially perform on the day.

In a statement Frontier announced the reason for the cancellation. “Sound Relief is a series of concert events that we don’t wish to stage lightly and after careful consideration, we believe proceeding with the concerts in March won’t produce the impactful result that we believe these events can – and should – have”.
Here is the full statement:

It is with regret that the organisers of Sound Relief have decided not to proceed with concerts in March as originally planned. The outpouring of support by the Australian and International community in response to the devastation of the bushfires has been both incredibly humbling and moving, illustrated by the significant funds that have been donated to date.

Since announcing our intention to undertake Sound Relief 2020 the offer of assistance from International and Domestic artists, industry, media and suppliers has been second to none. However Sound Relief is a series of concert events that we don’t wish to stage lightly and after careful consideration, we believe proceeding with the concerts in March won’t produce the impactful result that we believe these events can – and should – have.

We appreciate that there has been a huge amount of anticipation and desire from the public to support these concerts. In the past few months, we have seen fires, heartbreaking loss of life, ongoing drought, extreme storms, record temperatures, flooding and the devastation of our wildlife. It is clear that there is no overnight fix for the issues our beautiful country is currently facing, and our discussions for any future event are subsequently shifting to restoration, recovery and prevention and a view to maximising results to best benefit these areas.

