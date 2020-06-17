 Spike Lee Has Directed A Television Version Of David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ - Noise11.com
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018

David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018

Spike Lee Has Directed A Television Version Of David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2020

in News

David Byrne’s Broadway production of ‘American Utopia’ has been made into a television event.

Director Spike Lee has turned Byrne’s into a special for HBO. “It is my honor and privilege that my art brother, Mr. David Byrne, asked me to join him in concert, to invite me into his magnificent world of ‘American Utopia,’” Spike Lee said in a statement. “And dat’s da ‘once in a lifetime’ truth, Ruth. Ya-dig? Sho-nuff. Peace and love. Be safe.”

David Byrne said, “Spike and I have crossed paths many times over the years, obviously I’m a huge fan and now finally here was an opportunity for us to work together. I am absolutely thrilled with the result. The Broadway show was a wonderful challenge as well as an opportunity – it was a joy to perform and, well, best to let the quotes speak for themselves. Thrilled that this show and the subjects it addresses will now reach a wider audience.”

‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ was performed at the Hudson Theater on Broadway between October 2019 and February 2020. Lee filmed the special during its theatre run.

