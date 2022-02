Splendour Updates Its List of Sideshows - Noise11.com

There will be Splendour In The Grass sideshows galore around Australia in July so here is a summary of who to see and when:

GORILLAZ

Sunday 24 July – John Cain Arena – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 26 July – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

THE STROKES

Tuesday – 26 July 2022 – Melbourne – John Cain Arena (SOLD OUT)

Thursday – 28 July 2022 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

Friday – 29 July 2022 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

LIAM GALLAGHER

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Aware Super Theatre – Sydney

Wednesday 27 July 2022 – John Cain Arena – Melbourne

Saturday 30 July 2022 – HBF Stadium – Perth

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

WITH WET LEG

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney

DUKE DUMONT

Friday 15 July 2022 – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney LIVE

Saturday 16 July 2022 – Metro City – Perth

Friday 22 July 2022 – John Cain Arena – Melbourne LIVE

JACK HARLOW

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – HBF Stadium – Perth

Monday 25 July 2022 – Roundhouse – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Roundhouse – Sydney (NEW!)

Thursday 28 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Friday 29 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

YUNGBLUD

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Thebarton Theatre – Adelaide

Wednesday 27 July 2022 – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney

Thursday 28 July 2022 – John Cain Arena – Melbourne

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Astor Theatre – Perth

JUNGLE

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Uni Bar – Hobart

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Palais Theatre – Melbourne

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney

MURA MASA

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Metro City – Perth

Friday 22 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney

AITCH

Friday 22 July 2022 – Metro City – Perth

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney

Wednesday 27 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne

Thursday 28 July 2022 – The Gov – Adelaide

TOM MISCH

Friday 22 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

Monday 25 July 2022 – Palais Theatre – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Palais Theatre – Melbourne (NEW!)

OLIVER TREE

Saturday 16 July 2022 – Astor Theatre – Perth

Tuesday 19 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney

Thursday 21 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne

ORVILLE PECK

Co-presented with Live Nation

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne

DILLON FRANCIS

WITH BENSON

Thursday 21 July 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Roundhouse – Sydney

TIERRA WHACK

Wednesday 27 July 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne

Thursday 28 July 2022 – Metro Theatre – Sydney

JPEGMAFIA

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Thursday 21 July 2022 – Metro Theatre – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

SOFI TUKKER

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Roundhouse – Sydney

Thursday 28 July 2022 – Lion Arts Factory – Adelaide

Friday 29 July 2022 – Astor Theatre – Perth

STILL WOOZY

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Howler – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Thursday 21 July 2022 – Oxford Art Factory – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

Wednesday 27 July 20s22 – Factory Theatre – Sydney

Friday 29 July 2022 – Corner Hotel – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

BIIG PIIG

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Factory Theatre – Sydney

Thursday 21 July 2022 – Corner Hotel – Melbourne

JOY CROOKES

Tuesday 19 July 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Metro Theatre – Sydney

HINDS

Friday 22 July 2022 – Oxford Art Factory – Sydney

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Howler – Melbourne

RENFORSHORT

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Northcote Social Club – Melbourne

Thursday 28 July 2022 – The Lair – Sydney

