 St. Kilda Festival Reveals Its Full Lineup - Noise11.com
Cash Savage and the Last Drinks

St. Kilda Festival Reveals Its Full Lineup

by Tim Cashmere on January 7, 2020

in News

The legendary St. Kilda Festival has revealed an awesome list of artists to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

This year’s main stage will be graced by Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Kylie Auldist, The Kite String Tangle, Stonefield, Port Royal, Busby Marou and Hot Dub Time Machine.

On the smaller O’Donnell Gardens Stage, you’ll find soul-choir The Rebelles, Yergurl, Jade Imagine and Remi.

The Black Sorrows, Horns of Leroy (feat. Thando) and Mama Kin Spender are taking over the Alfred Square stage.

Up at the Fitzroy Street stage Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks, Teenage Dads, Huntly and Dallas Woods will do their thing.

At the Little Catani stage, you’ll find an indigenous focus with Mal Webb and Kylie Morrigan, The Indigenous Arts Project, Pirritu, Bumpy and “kid-friendly” band The Haploids.

They join the previously announced New Music Stage lineup of Face Face, Juno Disco, Mikhaell, The Hunter Express, Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practice, Hannah Kate, Messy Mammals, Bad Bangs, Francesca Gonzales and RAT!Hammock.

The 40th anniversary of St. Kilda Festival will take place on Sunday, February 9. It has taken place on the second Sunday of every February since 1980.

Check out The Rebelles below:

…and a bit of Cash Savage while you’re at it:

Chuck in some Horns of Leroy w/ Thando for good measure:

Finally, some Hot Dub Time Machine party vibes:

The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

