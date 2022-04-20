 Stella Donnelly Tests Positive To Covid And Postpones Shows - Noise11.com
Stella Donnelly (Facebook profile pic)

Stella Donnelly (Facebook profile pic)

Stella Donnelly Tests Positive To Covid And Postpones Shows

by Paul Cashmere on April 20, 2022

in News

Yet another Australian tour has been sidelines. Stella Donnelly has had to postpone her Sydney and Wollongong shows this week after testing positive to Covid-19.

In a statement on Stella’s socials it says:

Unfortunately Stella has tested positive for COVID, and will have to reschedule her Wollongong and Sydney shows for this weekend. A new date has been secured for the Wollongong show on Wednesday 4th of May, and for the Sydney show on Thursday 5th of May.

Your tickets will automatically be valid for the new date, as per your already allocated session. If you are able to attend the new date, no action is required on your end & we’ll see you at the show! In the meantime, you will receive an automatic refund from your point of purchase in the coming days.

If you are unable to attend the new date, you can request a refund from your point of purchase before Thursday 29th of April.

Stella Donnelly released new music as the featured artist on Methyl Ethel’s ‘Proof’.

Her debut album ‘Beware of the Dogs’ was released in 2019. It reached number 15 on the Australian album chart.

