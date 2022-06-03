 Steve Balbi Releases Another Live Track ‘Wonderful’ - Noise11.com
Steve Balbi Releases Another Live Track ‘Wonderful’

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2022

in News

Steve Balbi has released part three of his five track live EP recorded live at the Paddington RSL in Sydney in May 2021.

The new track ‘Wonderful’ first appeared on Steve’s 2020 album ‘I Think I Know For Sure’.

Steve’s Live EP will be coming this year. Steve also has activity with a new Noiseworks album and the reactivation of Electric Hippies. Check out his Noise11.com interview.

TOUR DATES | 2022

FRI 10 JUNE: Paddo RSL, Sydney NSW
SAT 11 JUNE: Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW
WED 06 JUL: Big Red Bash, Birdsville QLD
FRI 09 SEPT: Brass Monkey, Cronulla NSW
SAT 10 SEPT: Ziggy Pops @ The Newmarket Hotel, St Kilda VIC

