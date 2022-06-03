Steve Balbi Releases Another Live Track ‘Wonderful’ - Noise11.com

Steve Balbi has released part three of his five track live EP recorded live at the Paddington RSL in Sydney in May 2021.

The new track ‘Wonderful’ first appeared on Steve’s 2020 album ‘I Think I Know For Sure’.

Steve’s Live EP will be coming this year. Steve also has activity with a new Noiseworks album and the reactivation of Electric Hippies. Check out his Noise11.com interview.

TOUR DATES | 2022

FRI 10 JUNE: Paddo RSL, Sydney NSW

SAT 11 JUNE: Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW

WED 06 JUL: Big Red Bash, Birdsville QLD

FRI 09 SEPT: Brass Monkey, Cronulla NSW

SAT 10 SEPT: Ziggy Pops @ The Newmarket Hotel, St Kilda VIC

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

