 Steve Hackett Australian Dates Rescheduled - Noise11.com
Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett 2018 photo by Tina Korhonen/ www.tina-k.com

Steve Hackett Australian Dates Rescheduled

by Paul Cashmere on May 5, 2020

in News

Steve Hackett’s Australian tour will now happen in May 2021.

For this tour Steve will be performing the entire album Selling England By The Pound AND the Genesis live album Seconds Out, plus selections from his stunning new album At The Edge Of Light.

NEW DATES
Perth – Sunday May 24 2021- Astor Theatre
Adelaide – Wednesday May 27 2021 – The Gov
Melbourne – Friday May 29 2021 – The Palais
Sydney – Saturday May 30 2021 – Enmore Theatre
Brisbane – Sunday May 31 2021 – Tivoli

