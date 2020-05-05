Steve Hackett Australian Dates Rescheduled

Steve Hackett’s Australian tour will now happen in May 2021.
For this tour Steve will be performing the entire album Selling England By The Pound AND the Genesis live album Seconds Out, plus selections from his stunning new album At The Edge Of Light.
NEW DATES
Perth – Sunday May 24 2021- Astor Theatre
Adelaide – Wednesday May 27 2021 – The Gov
Melbourne – Friday May 29 2021 – The Palais
Sydney – Saturday May 30 2021 – Enmore Theatre
Brisbane – Sunday May 31 2021 – Tivoli
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook