Steve Williams of Wa Wa Nee Released ‘Surrey Road’ - Noise11.com

Wa Wa Nee co-founder Steve Williams has released a collaborative album ‘Surrey Road’.

Williams formed Wa Wa Nee with Paul Gray in 1982. Gray died in 2018. Wa Wa Nee had two albums ‘Wa Wa Nee’ (1986) and ‘Blush’ (1989). They also had six Top 40 hits with ‘Stimulation’ (no 2, 1986), ‘I Could Make You Love Me’ (no 5, 1986), ‘Sugar Free’ (no 10, 1986), ‘One and One (no 19, 1987), ‘Can’t Control Myself’ (no 31, 1988) and ‘So Good’ (no 36, 1989).

‘Surrey Road’ is an album of the past 20 years of Williams’ songwriting. Steve plays all instruments on the album with the exception of Victor Rounds on bass and John Prior on drums on selected songs. Steve produced and engineered the album in Melbourne. Vocals are mainly from Melbourne Pat Powell while Melbourne singer Nic MC handles the ‘Shelter Me’ vocals.

Tracks feature guest vocals from Pat Powell(Melbourne Ska Orchestra and many more) and other well known vocalists such as: John Kenny (Rockmelons), Tim Watson(Taxiride), Vince Contarino, Terry Slesser(UK) and Louise Person as well up-coming Melbourne singer Nic MC.

The songs were co written with a host of writers including Mark Gable(Choriboys), Scott Smith and many of the singers above.

