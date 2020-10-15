Stevie Nicks Joins The Fleetwood Mac Dreams Challenge - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks has joined fellow Fleetwood Mac pal Mick Fleetwood by creating a Tik Tok video featuring their classic ‘Dreams’.
The Tik Tok challenge started with some guy called Nathan who posed a pic of himself on Roller Skates drinking cranberry juice while lip-synching to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’. Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood saw Nathan video, joined Tik Tok and uploaded his version of the clip. Now Stevie Nicks has made one too.
“Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” Stevie posted to Twitter with the Tik Tok video.
Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up! #Dreams #FleetwoodMac #CranberryDreams @420dogface208 https://t.co/eg5f54bu0b pic.twitter.com/Mj1clEpnas
— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) October 13, 2020
‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac was the 20th most streamed song on the planet today and has had over 20 million streams. In the USA this week it is the 7th most streamed song.
