 Stevie Nicks Joins The Fleetwood Mac Dreams Challenge - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks Tik Tok

Stevie Nicks Joins The Fleetwood Mac Dreams Challenge

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2020

in News

Stevie Nicks has joined fellow Fleetwood Mac pal Mick Fleetwood by creating a Tik Tok video featuring their classic ‘Dreams’.

The Tik Tok challenge started with some guy called Nathan who posed a pic of himself on Roller Skates drinking cranberry juice while lip-synching to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’. Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood saw Nathan video, joined Tik Tok and uploaded his version of the clip. Now Stevie Nicks has made one too.

“Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” Stevie posted to Twitter with the Tik Tok video.

‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac was the 20th most streamed song on the planet today and has had over 20 million streams. In the USA this week it is the 7th most streamed song.

