Stone Temple Pilots Return To Australia For Only Their Second Time - Noise11.com

Stone Temple Pilots only ever toured Australia once before. That was in 2011. STP’s Dean DeLeo tells Noise11.com, “well, its amazing what a few heroin busts will limit you too.”

Stone Temple Pilots are back in Australia for Under The Southern Stars touring globally again for the first time since the pandemic began.

“I’m more excited for us as a human race globally to get back to where work should be,” Dean tells Noise11. “My goodness, it has been quite a few years. Some have been hit harder than others and I am glad to see things are moving in a much better direction for us all”.

Stone Temple Pilots is the original members brothers Dean (guitar) and Robert DeLeo (bass) and drummer Eric Kretz. Lead singer Jeff Gutt joined the band after the death of Scott Weiland. Since Gutt joined the band, STP have been active more than in their hey day. “We did a lot of touring,” Dean says. “We really did tour a lot. Just prior to that March of 2020. We toured a lot. We toured Europe and we toured the States and Canada multiple times. We definitely had a lot of shows under our belt. It is what we enjoy doing. This is just our silly little band and I just want to see us getting back to enjoying life again”.

The Under The Southern Stars setlist has been modified for the Under The Southern Stars audience. “This is going to be a short set for it band,” says Dean. “You have the great Cheap Trick, Bush, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. You are going to be getting a lot of music. Our set is limited to an hour and when you have to appeal to people you don’t want them leaving thinking “oh they didn’t play this or that”. We want to please the people coming to the show and that definitely consists of “must plays”.”

Stone Temple Pilots setlist, Hastings, 12 March 2022

Wicked Garden (from Core, 1992)

Vasoline (from Purple, 1994)

Big Bang Baby (from Tiny Music, 1996)

Down (from No 4, 1999)

Big Empty (from Purple, 1994)

Meadow (from Stone Temple Pilots, 2018)

Plush (from Core, 1992)

Interstate Love Song (from Purple, 1994)

Roll Me Under (from Stone Temple Pilots, 2018)

Dead & Bloated (from Core, 1992)

Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart (from Tiny Music, 1996)

Sex Type Thing (from Core, 1992)

The next Under The Southern Stars is in Melbourne Wednesday on the Tennis Centre precinct.

