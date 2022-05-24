Suede To Release “Punk” Album ‘Autofiction’ - Noise11.com

Brett Anderson of Suede has described the ninth Suede album ‘Autofiction’ “our punk record”.

Anderson said, “Autofiction is our punk record. No whistles and bells. Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess.”

Suede have previewed their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ with ‘She Still Leads Me’.

‘Autofiction’ was recorded at Konk Studios in London, the studio founded and managed by The Kinks in 1971. The Kinks recorded their albums ‘Lola Versus Powerman in the Moneygoround, Part One’, ‘Percy’, ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ and ‘Everybody’s In Show Biz’ at the studios.

Over the years artists who have recorded at Konk include Elvis Costello, Bee Gees, the Stone Roses, the Kooks, Steve Winwood and Franz Ferdinand.

Suede today is Brett Anderson, Mat Osman, Simon Gilbert, Richard Oakes and Neil Codling.

Suede formed in 1992, releasing their debut album Suede in 1993. It reached no 1 in the UK.

