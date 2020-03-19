 Support Act Announces Covid-19 Emergency Appeal - Noise11.com
Support Act

Support Act Announces Covid-19 Emergency Appeal

by Announcement on March 19, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

People in the live music and entertainment industries are being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of jobs have been lost in recent weeks as a result of the cancellation of concerts, festivals, tours and shows. Reported losses across the sector amount to well over $100 million and are rising daily.

While clearly necessary to protect the health of the nation, these cancellations have affected a huge array of music industry workers including artists, crew, management, promoters, agents, vendors, publicists, merchandisers, drivers, loaders, riggers and everyone else who relied on live events for their income.

The vast majority of these workers are independent contractors who do not have the luxury of sick leave or annual leave. Most live from tour to tour, or gig to gig and they have lost their ability to earn an income through no fault of their own.

Support Act is already being inundated with requests for crisis relief from people who have gone from having seemingly secure income over the coming months to suddenly having no way to pay their bills. Our Mental Health Helpline which provides free counselling to those in need is also reporting a surge in calls.

Many of the people who find themselves in this position are the same artists, crew and music workers who donated their time and talent to support others by staging benefit shows following the bushfire crisis just a few months ago.

As the most prominent music industry charity, Support Act is committed to doing what it can to help those in need but our resources are limited. We urgently need to build our own war chest in order to provide even a modest level of crisis relief to people who have been impacted.

Today we have therefore launched the COVID19 Emergency Appeal to accept donations from all sections of the Australian community. The target for the Appeal is $20million and Support Act has contributed $100k from its limited reserves to kickstart the campaign.

To donate, please visit our dedicated appeal page or follow the links from our website: supportact.org.au.

We ask music lovers across the country to support this appeal where possible, to help us raise the funds that will be needed to meet the expected demand. This could be through a direct donation or by directing proceeds from your own fundraising activities.

We also stand ready to work with all levels of Government. We hope they will recognise the special needs of this vulnerable section of the community and provide cash support to our campaign and to the broader entertainment sector. We also urge the Federal Government to expedite access to key government programs such as the Newstart Jobseeking Allowance.

Please help us to support our music workers through this difficult period and help them be in a position to bounce back louder and prouder than ever once the pandemic has passed.

Support Act acknowledges and thanks all the members of the music industry taskforce who are working so tirelessly and selflessly to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the music industry.

#soundofsilenceau

supportact.org.au

#SupportAct

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Smash Mouth
So Pop 2020 Cancelled

It is with a heavy heart that Frontier Touring and Arena Touring announce that So Pop 2020 will no longer be taking place in Australia and New Zealand this April and May. Due to policies and measures put in place by the Australian Government regarding COVID-19, the promoters of the ultimate pop concert deem it infeasible for the show to go on.

1 hour ago
Peter Noble of Bluesfest - Image By Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
Bluesfest Will Be Back In 2021

Peter Noble has confirmed that Bluesfest will return in 2021.

1 hour ago
Lockdown Get Down v3.5
Announcement: The Cat Empire Initiate ‘Lockdown Get Down’

The Cat Empire are initiating Lockdown Get Down, a movement to help musicians increase available income to survive these turbulent times.

5 hours ago
Support Act
#Announcement: Australian Music Industry COVID-19 Relief Fund & Support Act Unveiled

In times of crisis it is imperative that we stick together and help each other out in whatever ways we can. At present there are countless people across Australia that have fallen on hard times due to the COVID-19 Global Pandemic and the immense loss of income that has ensued, is rising every day.

5 hours ago
Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep
Billie Eilish Admits Backlash After Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish - who won 10 Grammys and a BRIT Award over a two week period last month - has opened up about how online trolls questioning her credibility impacted her mental health.

12 hours ago
Ian Moss with Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour Cancelled

Ian Moss has cancelled his Matchbook 30th Anniversary tour.

1 day ago
The 2017 APIA Good Times tour in Melbourne at Hamer Hall on Friday 26 May 2017 with Deborah Conway, Colin Hay, Mental As Anything, Black Sorrows.
Melbourne International Jazz Festival Cancelled

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival, due to start on May 29 and due to be announced today, will no longer go ahead.

1 day ago