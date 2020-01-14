SXSW Adds Over 350 More Artists

Another 350 artists have been announced for SXSW 2020 in Austin, Texas in April.

The 10 Australian acts making the new list are:

Didirri (Melbourne)

Eliott (Melbourne)

Eliza & the Delusionals (Gold Coast)

Fraeya (Perth)

Jack River (Sydney)

Jaguar Jonze (Brisbane)

Pub Choir (Brisbane)

Tom West (Adelaide)

Vlossum (Sydney)

The Wonder (Melbourne)

The seven New Zealand artists added include:

A Low Hum (Wellington)

Chaii (Auckland)

Holly Arrowsmith (Christchurch)

Lake South (Wellington)

Nadia Reid (Dunedin)

Reb Fountain (Auckland)

Swallow The Rat (Auckland)

The full global list of new additions for SXSW 2020 are:

79.5 (New York NY)

Aaron Smith (Polmont UK-SCOTLAND)

AHI (Brampton CANADA)

Alesia Lani (Austin TX)

Alex Nicol (Montreal CANADA)

almost monday (San Diego CA)

A Low Hum (Wellington NEW ZEALAND)

alyona alyona (Kyiv UKRAINE)

Anna Altman (Brooklyn NY)

Anna Shoemaker (Brooklyn NY)

Anthony Adams (Nashville TN)

As Bahias e a Cozinha Mineira (São Paulo BRAZIL)

A. Sinclair (Austin TX)

Astrid Sonne (Copenhagen DENMARK)

August Eve (Los Angeles CA)

Autre Monde (Dublin IRELAND)

Axel Thesleff (Helsinki FINLAND)

Baba Ali (New York NY)

bad tuner (Brooklyn NY)

Balming Tiger (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Balto (Los Angeles CA)

BATHHØUSE (Dallas TX)

Beach Slang (Philadelphia PA)

Begonia (Winnipeg CANADA)

Belako (Bilbao SPAIN)

Belén Cuturi (Montevideo URUGUAY)

Ben Wylen (Los Angeles CA)

Big Zeeks (London UK-ENGLAND)

Billy Raffoul (Leamington CANADA)

Bird Streets (Brooklyn NY)

BIRTHH (Florence ITALY)

The Blind Suns (Angers FRANCE)

Bluestaeb (Berlin GERMANY)

Bones Garage (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)

BONES UK (Camden UK-ENGLAND)

Boniface (Winnipeg CANADA)

BOYO (Los Angeles CA)

Branjae (Tulsa OK)

Buenos Diaz (Austin TX)

BUHU (Austin TX)

The Bvtcher (Austin TX)

Cactus? (Vicenza ITALY)

Caleb Elliott (Florence AL)

Calliope Musicals (Austin TX)

Caroline Rose (Austin TX)

Catherine MacLellan (Wellington CANADA)

CHAII (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Chainska Brassika (London UK-ENGLAND)

CHILDCARE (London UK-ENGLAND)

Chris Berardo (Rye NY)

Chris Canterbury (Nashville TN)

Christelle Bofale (Austin TX)

Christian Lee Hutson (Los Angeles CA)

Ciudadanos (Santiago CHILE)

COBRAH (Stockholm SWEDEN)

Cole Longanecker (Austin TX)

The Colours That Rise (London UK-ENGLAND)

COSBY (Munich GERMANY)

Critical Assembly (Austin TX)

Crows (London UK-ENGLAND)

Crunk Witch (Presque Isle ME)

Cuffed Up (Los Angeles CA)

Curse Mackey (Austin TX)

Dadabots (Boston MA)

Dan Mangan (Vancouver CANADA)

Deadbeat Beat (Detroit MI)

Dead Girls Academy (Los Angeles CA)

Death Of A Dream (Austin TX)

Del Judas (Brooklyn NY)

The Derelicts! (Ernakulam INDIA)

Deserta (Los Angeles CA)

Detalji (Helsinki FINLAND)

Didirri (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Diego Noguera (Berlin GERMANY)

Dinosaur 88 (Guatemala GUATEMALA)

Divine Interface (Atlanta GA)

Divino Niño (Chicago IL)

DOSSEY (Austin TX)

Dougie Poole (Brooklyn NY)

Dragón Rojo (Cartagena COLOMBIA)

Drew Citron (Brooklyn NY)

Duquette Johnston (Birmingham AL)

Dyllan (Los Angeles CA)

Edan Archer (Gainesville FL)

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine (Ottawa CANADA)

Eliott (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Eliza & The Delusionals (Gold Coast AUSTRALIA)

Elizabeth Moen (Iowa City IA)

ELLEVATOR (Toronto CANADA)

Elma Orkestra and Ryan Vail (Derry UK-N. IRELAND)

Eloïse (Colchester UK-ENGLAND)

Emily Wolfe (Austin TX)

Eric Tessmer (Austin TX)

Esme Patterson (Denver CO)

Fabiola Roudha (Guatemala City GUATEMALA)

False Heads (London UK-ENGLAND)

Fat Tony (Houston TX)

FingerFingerrr (Sao Paulo BRAZIL)

FiRES WERE SHOT (Austin TX)

Five Eight (Athens GA)

Flamingo (Milan ITALY)

Forever (Montreal CANADA)

Fraeya (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Frisco (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ganser (Chicago IL)

Garden Centre (Todmorden UK-ENGLAND)

Ghostboy Jay$ee (Austin TX)

Ghost Car (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ginger Root (Huntington Beach CA)

Go Cactus (Palma De Mallorca SPAIN)

Go Fever (Austin TX)

Gold Cage (Los Angeles CA)

Goodbye Honolulu (Toronto CANADA)

Grace Pettis (Austin TX)

Graham Reynolds (Austin TX)

Graham Reynolds and Golden Arm Trio (Austin TX)

Gran Sur (Mexico City MEXICO)

Great Grandpa (Seattle WA)

Greyhounds (Austin TX)

The Haden Triplets (Los Angeles CA)

HÅN (Milan ITALY)

Harvest Thieves (Austin TX)

Hausi Kuta (Santiago CHILE)

The HawtThorns (Los Angeles CA)

Hazy Sour Cherry (Tokyo JAPAN)

Hearty Har (Los Angeles CA)

Hector Coco Barez (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

HEIR (Chisinau ITALY)

HERO (Montreal CANADA)

Holly Arrowsmith (Christchurch NEW ZEALAND)

Holly Macve (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Holy Boy (Los Angeles CA)

Honey Harper (London UK-ENGLAND)

Hooveriii (Los Angeles CA)

The Hormones (Chengdu CHINA)

Hotel Lux (Portsmouth UK-ENGLAND)

I’m Glad It’s You (Redlands CA)

Ian Sweet (Los Angeles CA)

Ilgen-Nur (Berlin GERMANY)

Indrajit Banerjee (Austin TX)

INFERZENAL (Monterrey MEXICO)

INFRAR3D (Austin TX)

Invoke (Austin TX)

Jack River (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Jaguar Jonze (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Jake Etheridge (Nashville TN)

James Swanberg (Chicago IL)

Jason James (Texas City TX)

Jealous (Berlin GERMANY)

Jimmy DeTalente and The Electric Revival (Evansville IN)

JM Stevens (Austin TX)

Johnny Chops & The Razors (Austin TX)

Johnny Gates (Nashville TN)

Jona Camacho (Mexico City MEXICO)

J Soulja (Austin TX)

Julien Chang (Baltimore MD)

Kalpee (Chaguanas TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

Kalu & The Electric Joint (Austin TX)

Karen Jonas (Fredericksburg VA)

Karun (Nairobi KENYA)

Kate Davis (New York NY)

Katerine Duska (Athens GREECE)

Katie Malco (Northampton UK-ENGLAND)

The Keepers (Bedford UK-ENGLAND)

Kevin Daniel (Brooklyn NY)

Kevin Krauter (Indianapolis IN)

KEYAH/BLU (London UK-ENGLAND)

Kiana Valenciano (Manila PHILIPPINES)

Killing In Apathy (Austin TX)

Kills Birds (Los Angeles CA)

Kino Kimino (Brooklyn NY)

Knucks (London UK-ENGLAND)

Komorebi (New Delhi INDIA)

KORDELYA (Monterrey MEXICO)

Kosha Dillz (Yafo ISRAEL)

The Kraken Quartet (Austin TX)

Kyle Emerson (Denver CO)

Lake South (Wellington NEW ZEALAND)

Landon Bullard & The Mostly Sober (Austin TX)

Larkins (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Lauran Hibberd (Isle Of Wight UK-ENGLAND)

Le Couleur (Montreal CANADA)

Lee’s Trio (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Legal Vertigo (Montreal CANADA)

LEYA (New York NY)

Ley Line (Austin TX)

Liam Benzvi (Brooklyn NY)

Lightning Bug (Brooklyn NY)

Lisa Morales (San Antonio TX)

Little Coyote (Whitehorse CANADA)

Lizzie and The Makers (Brooklyn NY)

Lizzy & the Triggermen (Los Angeles CA)

LO-FI LE-VI (Alkmaar NETHERLANDS)

Long Beard (New Brunswick NJ)

Lord Kesseli And The Drums (St Gallen SWITZERLAND)

Los Coast (Austin TX)

Los Kurados (Austin TX)

Los Rakas (Oakland CA)

Love & Chaos (Austin TX)

Lovelorn (Philadelphia PA)

Loyal Lobos (Los Angeles CA)

Lula Wiles (Boston MA)

Luvia (Seaford UK-ENGLAND)

Lydia Lunch (Brooklyn NY)

Macca (Wolverhampton UK-ENGLAND)

Macmorfi (Mexico City MEXICO)

Maddee (Toronto CANADA)

Maddie Medley (Franklin TN)

Magdalena Bay (Los Angeles CA)

Making Movies (Kansas City MO)

Mal Blum (Brooklyn NY)

Mamalarky (Los Angeles CA)

Mammoth Penguins (Cambridge UK-ENGLAND)

The Man Who (Toronto CANADA)

Marble Arch (Paris FRANCE)

Maréh (Cali COLOMBIA)

Marem Ladson (Madrid SPAIN)

The Matt Gilmour Band (Austin TX)

Max Pain and the Groovies (Brooklyn NY)

Melody Federer (Seattle WA)

Meltt (Vancouver CANADA)

Micaela Salaverry (Lima PERU)

Miranda and the Beat (Brooklyn NY)

MIRRROR (Bay Area CA)

Misi Ke (Taipei TAIWAN)

Mister Goblin (Washington DC)

Model Man (Chelmsford UK-ENGLAND)

Monte (San José COSTA RICA)

Mother Falcon (Austin TX)

Mr. Lewis and The Funeral 5 (Austin TX)

Mush (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Nadia Reid (Dunedin NEW ZEALAND)

Natalia Nykiel (Warsaw POLAND)

Nathan Graham (Chicago IL)

The Natural History (Brooklyn NY)

Naya Ali (Montreal CANADA)

Neon Dreams (Halifax CANADA)

Neysa Blay (Puerto Rico PUERTO RICO)

Nicklas Sahl (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Nicole Atkins (Nashville TN)

Night Glitter (Austin TX)

Night Moves (Minneapolis MN)

Ningen Isu (Aomori JAPAN)

Normal Echo (Berlin GERMANY)

Ohmme (Chicago IL)

Overcoats (New York NY)

Pacific Jam At My Apartment (PJAMA) (Saltillo MEXICO)

Painted Zeros (Brooklyn NY)

Paranoid 1966 (Alicante SPAIN)

The Paranoyds (Los Angeles CA)

Pat Byrne (Borris IRELAND)

Patrick Sweany (Nashville TN)

Paul Benjaman Band (Tulsa OK)

Persons Of Interest (Ocho Rios JAMAICA)

Phobophobes (London UK-ENGLAND)

The Phoenix Within (Woodhaven NY)

Pike and Sutton (Austin TX)

Pillow Queens (Dublin IRELAND)

Pinky Doodle Poodle (Athens GA)

Poder Fantasma (Santiago CHILE)

PONY (Toronto CANADA)

Poppies (New York NY)

Poppy Jean Crawford (Los Angeles CA)

The Posies (Seattle WA)

The Prescriptions (Nashville TN)

Protex (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Psychic Bloom (Tehran IRAN)

Pub Choir (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

PVA (London UK-ENGLAND)

Queue Queue (Austin TX)

Quiet Company (Austin TX)

Ramon Mirabet (Barcelona SPAIN)

Ratboys (Chicago IL)

Raul Midón (Columbia MD)

Reb Fountain (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Reekado Banks (Akure NIGERIA)

Reign (Austin TX)

Reserva Fantasma (San José COSTA RICA)

Reuben and the Dark (Calgary CANADA)

Rod Melancon (Wright LA)

ROLE MODEL (Cape Elizabeth ME)

Rollingchild (Atlanta GA)

Roman Clarke (Winnipeg CANADA)

Ryan McMullan (Portaferry UK-N. IRELAND)

Salt Cathedral (Brooklyn NY)

Sammi Lanzetta (Richmond VA)

Sara King (Dallas TX)

The School (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Sea Moya (Mannheim GERMANY)

Sean Henry (Waterbury CT)

Sega Bodega (London UK-ENGLAND)

Se So Neon (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

S. Fidelity (Berlin GERMANY)

SHAMANIC (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

ShaunSolo (Killeen TX)

Shopping (London UK-ENGLAND)

Shubzilla x Bill Beats (Renton WA)

Siobhan Wilson (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Vancouver CANADA)

Soccer Mommy (Nashville TN)

Sofia Talvik (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

Soriah (Portland OR)

Soul Asylum (Minneapolis MN)

SoundMass (Austin TX)

Space Tyger (Florence AL)

SPARKLING (Cologne GERMANY)

Star Parks (Austin TX)

The Still Tide (Denver CO)

Sue Foley (Austin TX)

Summer Heart (Malmo SWEDEN)

Swallow the Rat (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Swampmeat Family Band (Birmingham UK-ENGLAND)

Sweet Crude (New Orleans LA)

The Talbott Brothers (Imperial NE)

TAMI (Nashville TN)

TARMAC (Medellin COLOMBIA)

Tebi Rex (Dublin IRELAND)

TEDDYTHELEGACY (Austin TX)

The Teeta (Austin TX)

Tennis System (Los Angeles CA)

Tessellated (Kingston JAMAICA)

Tetractys New Music (Austin TX)

The Texas Gentlemen (Dallas TX)

THICK (Brooklyn NY)

Tiarra Girls (Austin TX)

Tom West (Adelaide AUSTRALIA)

Tre Burt (Sacramento CA)

Tribe Mafia (Austin TX)

Triptides (Los Angeles CA)

TSHA (London UK-ENGLAND)

TTBBY (Beaumont TX)

Tugboat Captain (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tuomo & Markus (feat. Pratt & Moody) (Helsinki FINLAND)

Twin Tribes (Brownsville TX)

The Vegabonds (Birmingham AL)

Vlossom (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Ward Hayden & The Outliers (Boston MA)

Wendy Colonna (San Marcos TX)

White Hills (New York NY)

Will Varley (Kent UK-ENGLAND)

Winter (Los Angeles CA)

Wire Spine (Vancouver CANADA)

The Wonder (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Worriers (Brooklyn NY)

Wow (Rome ITALY)

Xavier Martinex (Cali COLOMBIA)

Yan Jun (Shanghai CHINA)

Yawners (Madrid SPAIN)

Yb Da Widget (Nürnberg GERMANY)

yonawo (Muromi City JAPAN)

The Young Something (Tampa FL)

Yung Bryse (Austin TX)

YYYN0T (San Antonio TX)

Zach Schmidt (Nashville TN)

The SXSW Music Festival takes place March 16 – 22, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

