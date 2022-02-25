SXSW New Additions Include Paris Jackson and Shawn Mendes - Noise11.com

Paris Jackson revealed her SXSW showcase dates earlier in the week. SXSW have also confirmed Shawn Mendes will showcase at the music festival and conference in Austin, Texas in March.

SXSW | March 11-20, 2022 | sxsw.com

Akasha Luxe (San Antonio TX)

Alan Moe Monsarrat (Phenix City AL)

Alex Williams (Indianapolis IN)

Alexis Ray Parker (Pine Bluff AR)

Alicia Blue (Los Angeles CA)

Alternate Universe You (Lockhart TX)

Axel Thesleff (Helsinki FINLAND)

Bayleigh Cheek (Dallas TX)

Been Stellar (New York NY)

BettySoo (Austin TX)

Bombasta (San Antonio TX)

Byron Juane (Charlotte NC)

Caleb Elliott (Natchitoches LA)

Carley Bearden (Fort Worth TX)

Cashout Ace (Houston TX)

Clownvis Presley (Memphis TN)

Cupcake (Austin TX)

Cure For Paranoia (Dallas TX)

Cyan Kicks (Helsinki FINLAND)

DJ Rosegold (Toronto CANADA)

DJ VRYWVY (Dallas TX)

DJ Willtothe (Austin TX)

DJ X.O. (Houston TX)

Egg Drop Soup (Los Angeles CA)

El Combo Oscuro (Austin TX)

El Tule (Austin TX)

ericthechosen (Dallas TX)

Forester (Santa Monica CA)

Frank Walker (Toronto CANADA)

Geexella (Jacksonville FL)

Glove (Tampa FL)

Guy Forsyth and Jeska (The Conspirators) (Austin TX)

Harry Edohoukwa (Dallas TX)

Ill Noddy & Stixkz (Austin TX)

Izella (Los Angeles CA)

J. Mill (Austin TX)

Jay-Way (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

John Mills Times Ten (Austin TX)

JOSEPH (Portland OR)

Keora (Yonkers NY)

Kiefer (Los Angeles CA)

Kimbra (Hamilton NEW ZEALAND)

Kindora (Chattanooga TN)

Kygo (Tønsberg NORWAY)

Lefty Parker (New York NY)

Lilia is Lilith (Ciudad Juarez MEXICO)

Little Dume (Malibu CA)

Los Retros (Oxnard CA)

Mannywellz (Oyo NIGERIA)

Martin Atkins (Chicago IL)

Maylee Todd (Oak Ridges CANADA)

Mokita (Nashville TN)

MUNA (Los Angeles CA)

my education (Austin TX)

Nezi Momodu (Dallas TX)

Nordista Freeze (Nashville TN)

Novi (Ashland OR)

OG Bobby Billions (Dallas TX)

Omar S (Detroit MI)

Omeretta The Great (Atlanta GA)

OTB Fastlane (Houston TX)

Paris Jackson (Los Angeles CA)

Patrice Roberts (Toco TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

Patricia Vonne (Austin TX)

Perfume Genius (Los Angeles CA)

PineappleCITI (Newark NJ)

Pirscription (Waco TX)

Plain Jane (Brussels BELGIUM)

Quinn Sullivan (New Bedford MA)

Ramesh (Austin TX)

Sebastian Yatra (Medellin COLOMBIA)

Shaina Shepherd (Seattle WA)

Shawn Mendes (Toronto CANADA)

Shiela (Austin TX)

So!YoON! (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Superfónicos (Austin TX)

Supreme Luci (New York NY)

The Clockworks (Galway IRELAND)

The Convenience (New Orleans LA)

The Sideshow Tragedy (Austin TX)

The Tender Things (Austin TX)

Thelma and The Sleaze (Nashville TN)

Tommy McLain + CC Adcock (Oakdale LA)

Troller (Austin TX)

Trucha Soul (Austin TX)

Ty Bri (Cleveland OH)

Vista Kicks (Roseville CA)

Volcán (San Antonio TX)

We Dont Ride Llamas (Austin TX)

Wednesday (Asheville NC)

White Denim (Austin TX)

Wil Cope (Austin TX)

Willow Avalon (New York NY)

Xavier Omär (San Antonio TX)

Young Thug (Atlanta GA)

