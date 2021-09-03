Sydney Harbour Bridge Lights Up For ABBA - Noise11.com

ABBA have included Sydney, Australia in their Voyage launch today with the Sydney Harbour Bridge lit up to join the celebration.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for Sydney to be part of our global album launch. Sydney has always been a special city to us and we have wonderful memories of the time we spent performing in Australia”, said ABBA in a statement.

The ABBAtars of Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid illuminated the pylons of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge while a light display joined the worldwide launch.

ABBA announced their reunion album and ‘Voyage’ event from London today with images of Sydney included in the global presentation. Sydney joined eight other cities around the world – Tokyo, London, New York, Stockholm, Rio, Reykjavik, Berlin, Cape Town.

For all Noise11.com ABBA stories click here

I Still Have Faith In You

Don’t Shut Me Down

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments