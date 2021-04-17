Take The Kids To Shaun The Sheep’s Circus Show - Noise11.com

Shaun The Sheep’s Circus Show is a show for kids accompanied by adults so Brisbane’s Circa has gone to great lengths to create a children’s show adults can find fun.

Circa are Australia’s leaders in contemporary circus so you can be certain the acrobatics will be top shelf. The circus performers have to do their stunts dressed as sheep, a dog, a few pigs and a farmer.

The trick is in then combining the circus antics with a Shaun The Sheep plot convincing to the target demographic of the show, predominately under 10s.

The original Shaun the Sheep show is a television Claymation spin-off from Wallace and Gromit. For this stage show the main characters are all there, Shaun, the leader of the flock; Bitzer the sheepdog; sheep Shirley and cousin Timmy; the belligerent bull; the Pizza delivery boy and of course, the farmer.

I went armed with a couple of grandkids in tow. When I watched a 4 year old and a 7 year old enthralled by the entire performance I knew this one was a winner for the demographic. Shaun The Sheep’s Circus Show is a fast-paced performance. There are tumbles, jugglers, and acrobatics with a simple plot for the kids to follow and lots of screen visuals from the actual show to live video pieces to tie in the plot.

This isn’t a retro Marvel show for 20 somethings reliving their childhood. The kids at this show are still living the Shaun experience at home. This show gives them the experience Shaun The Sheep experience in real time.

Shaun The Sheep’s Circus Show run through until Sunday at the Regent Theatre Melbourne with two shows at midday and 4pm on April 18.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments