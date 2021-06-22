 Tame Impala Has Some New Project Called AionWell or Rushiam or Something - Noise11.com
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala credit Matt Sav

Tame Impala Has Some New Project Called AionWell or Rushiam or Something

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2021

in News

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has wrapped the branding for his next tour into something he is presenting as some kind of biochemical industry, product or project called Rushiam or AionWell or … whatever. Its somewhat confusing right now.

Effectively Parker has created a faux-biochemical company with a fictitious product treating a fictitious condition called “Acute Time Metagrobolzation in Cells (ATMiC). Yes it all sounds very sci-fi. It will be a tour, probably an album and may also be some sort of film project Parker may or may not be developing.

Right now, its all about tour dates are here they are:

9/4/21 – Bonnaroo Festival – Manchester, TN
9/7/21 – United Center – Chicago, IL
9/10/21 – The Gorge – George, WA
9/12/21 – Moda Center – Portland, OR
9/15/21 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA
9/17/21 – Life is Beautiful Festival – Las Vegas, NV
9/18/21 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ
9/20/21 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO
9/23/21 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
9/25/21 – Firefly Festival – Dover, DE
9/28/21 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
10/31/21 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA
11/2/21 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA
11/3/21 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
11/7/21 – Frank Erwin Center – Austin, TX
11/9/21 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
DATE TBD – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

Noise11.com



