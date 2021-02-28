 Taylor Swift Cancels Lover Fest Shows - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift Cancels Lover Fest Shows

by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2021

Taylor Swift has officially cancelled her Lover Fest shows.

Swift announced the 2020 summer festival-style gigs shortly after the release of her Lover album in 2019 and stalled them when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down venues last year.

She was hoping to reschedule the concerts, but on Friday the singer decided she could no longer commit to the shows.

“I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you,” she wrote on her social media accounts. “It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about.

“I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Fans might not be able to see Swift live any time soon, but she has kept them busy with new and reworked music – she released two albums, Folklore and Evermore, in 2020 and is currently reworking the tracks on her 2008 record, Fearless, which will be re-released in April.

