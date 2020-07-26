Taylor Swift Dominates Uk Charts

The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

Current Number 1 Head & Heart by Joel Corry ft. MNEK looks set to keep the top spot for a second week, while a flurry of new entries are on course for big debuts.

Three songs from Taylor Swift’s new album Folklore – surprise-released last Friday – are heading for this week’s Top 20. The record’s trailer single Cardigan is currently at Number 4, followed by The 1 at Number 5 and Exile at Number 7.

Lighter, the new single by British producer Nathan Dawe and YouTuber/rapper KSI, is on course for a Top 10 debut at Number 6.

Little Mix are eyeing up their 16th Top 10 on the Official Singles Chart with new track Holiday, currently placed at Number 9.

Two-time chart topper Gareth Malone is on course to land a Top 40 hit this week with You Are My Sunshine, recorded with 11,000 participants of his Great British Home Chorus project from around the world. The choirmaster announced the initiative at the start of the UK lockdown in March, aiming to bring communities together digitally to help boost morale during the coronavirus crisis. The track starts at Number 10.

The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.

