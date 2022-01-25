Taylor Swift Fires Off Foot Stomping Tanty At Damon Albarn Over Songwriting Quip - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift is stomping her feet and banging her fists over comments Damon Albarn made about her songwriting and she does have a point. Albarn’s comments are completely wrong.

Albarn said Swift didn’t write her own songs in an interview with the Los Angeles Times and Swift was furious when she saw his words.

Albarn praised Billie Eilish and then tore into Taylor saying, “Billie Eilish? “I think she’s exceptional.” Taylor Swift? “She doesn’t write her own songs.”

Swift was mighty pissed off. “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW”.

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

She added, “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering 😑 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

So, is Albarn correct? No, he is not. While Swift does co-write most of her songs it is usually with only one or two co-writers, unlike Justin Bieber who had up to 15 writers on one song on his last album. The songs of Taylor’s second and third albums ‘Fearless’ and ‘Speak Now’ are mostly all of hers.

What is embarrassing for Albarn is that the songs on the last Blur album ‘The Magic Whip’ were credited all equally to all four members of Blur, making more songwriters on a Blur album per song than a Taylor Swift album.

There are actually more songwriters per song on the last Gorillaz album than any Taylor Swift album and Albarn’s solo albums have at least as many songwriters per song as the average Taylor Swift album.

Basically, Albarn completely stuffed it up and owes Swift an apology. Had he made the statement again the sausage style manufacturing of a Justin Bieber album he would have been on the money, but he really got it wrong with Taylor Swift.

UPDATE: Damon Albarn has now apologised to Swift saying “I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon”

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

