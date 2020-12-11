Taylor Swift Slips Out Ninth Album Evermore - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has released a surprise new album ‘Evermore’, her second album this year.

‘Evermore’ came from Swift’s frustration from staying home in Covid’s 2020. She worked with Bon Iver, Haim and the National to rush ‘Evermore’ out to fans pre-Christmas.

Swift announced the album today (December 10) and dropped it straight away. “I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales,” she says. “I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives.”

‘Willow’ is the lead track. It was co-written and produced by Aaron Dessner from The National.

