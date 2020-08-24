Taylor Swift Spends 4th Week At No 1 in USA

Taylor Swift has scored another chart milestone by becoming the first woman to claim four successive weeks at the top of America’s Billboard 200 with the same release since 2015.

Folklore, her surprise eighth album, debuted at number one with 846,000 units sold, and it has now become one of only a few albums to land four successive weeks of 100,000-plus sales – the first non-rap or R&B release to mark the feat since Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born soundtrack.

Adele was the last female to score at least four weeks at number one five years ago with 25.

The last album by any act to spend its first four weeks at number one was The Weeknd’s After Hours in April.

Meanwhile, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon rises to two on the new countdown, switching places with Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die, which dips to three, while Young Dolph’s Rich Slave and the original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton: An American Musical complete the new top five.

