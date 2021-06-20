 Taylor Swift To Re-Record 'Red' Next - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift To Re-Record ‘Red’ Next

by Music-News.com on June 21, 2021

in News

Taylor Swift is planning a bumper revamp of her 2012 album Red as she continues to re-record her early studio releases.

The pop superstar promised to rework her first few projects following a dispute with music mogul Scooter Braun, who acquired the masters to all of her work released on the Big Machine Label Group in 2019.

She dropped Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April, and enjoyed a return to number one on America’s Billboard 200 chart. Now, Swift has started work on re-recording Red, which originally featured 16 songs.

An additional six songs were added for the deluxe edition, but the singer has now revealed she will release the latest version with 30 tracks.

“Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past,” she wrote as part of a lengthy note shared to fans on Twitter. “And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembles a heartbroken person,” the 31-year-old added. “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.”

She continued: “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”

The new Red, which served as Swift’s fourth album, will be released on 19 November.

The project featured hits like We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, and 22.

Braun and his Ithaca Holdings LLC partners no longer own Swift’s early masters, after deciding to sell the recordings to bosses at an investment fund in November for over $300 million (£212 million).

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

